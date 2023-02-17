Baltimore bars and restaurants could soon face larger fines for liquor violations

BALTIMORE -- Lawmakers are raising the stakes for Baltimore bars and restaurants that violate liquor laws.

Lawmakers in the city voted to increase the maximum fine for liquor violations from $3,000 to $20,000 on Friday.

The goal behind the increased fines is to strengthen the authority of the liquor board, which has limitations as a state agency.

The fine for a first offense would stay at $500 unless the offense is for selling alcohol to minors. In that case, the fine would be $1,000.

The bill gives repeat offender the opportunity to pay a $20,000 fine instead of going to a full hearing before the liquor board.

Mayor Brandon Scott said on Friday that the increased liquor violation fin is another tool in his toolbox for fixing some of the city's problems.

The end goal is to "create a safer community and hold all parties accountable for their actions," Scott said.

"Addressing community issues is crucial at all levels," he said. "In many cases, repeat offenders have received minimal consequences, which is why we propose raising the maximum fine to $20,000 as a means of demonstrating our commitment to penalizing such behavior. This will set a higher standard for all licensees to adhere to, in line with Montgomery County, which has a comparable number of liquor licensees."

State lawmakers in Annapolis will vote on the bill on Monday.