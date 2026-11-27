Bria Sterling-Wilson has a deep appreciation for the past. She collects magazines and family photos from a time in American history that she's never experienced first-hand.

"It's a blessing that my grandmother saved so much of our history and our archives, and I'm able to implement that into the work," Sterling-Wilson said.

Her work as a photographer and collage artist has caught the attention of numerous publications and is now on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) in the exhibition "Flashback: Two Centuries of Baltimore Photography."

"The piece is called 'The Get Together,' and it is two separate photographs, as well as collaging around them that talk about my longing for wanting to be in that space with my grandmother and experiencing what a family reunion was like during that time," Sterling-Wilson told WJZ.

For a young artist who grew up in Baltimore, attended the Bryn Mawr School and graduated from Towson University in 2021, seeing her art showcased at such a prominent institution is a dream come true.

"I'm speechless, honestly. I'm still speechless," she told us.

But this talented artist is speaking volumes through her creativity; effectively communicating her thoughts about the past and present.

"It's really a way for me to control the narrative of the work. I feel like the way that Black women and Black men have been portrayed has been negative. You can think about mammy imagery and the minstrel shows and things like that. This is my way to take away all of that and show Black individuals in a different light and in our day-to-day, and these mundane moments, and really giving people what Black life is and what we experience, not what other people want to impose on us," said Sterling-Wilson.

Her work will be displayed at the BMA until February 21.

Sterling-Wilson also recently opened a solo exhibition at the Maryland Hall in Annapolis called "Everything They Said About You Was True." That show runs through February 12.