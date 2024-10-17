Baltimore art students concerned about future events after city moves to cut ties with BOPA

Art students concerned about future events after Baltimore cuts ties with BOPA

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore art students are left with questions about future art events after the city announced its intent to end its relationship with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA).

Baltimore City will ask the Board of Estimates (BOE) to approve terminating the city's contract with BOPA, and if approved, the contract would end on January 20, 2025.

"It's just disappointing, I guess especially for (Maryland Institute College of Art) students who want to attend these events and show out with their art and try to sell potentially," student Myles Garner said.

BOPA hosts several key city arts programs and has organized events like Artscape. On Wednesday, the city sent a letter to the organization stating its intent to exercise the city's 90-day termination clause.

The letter said, "The financial instability has raised serious concerns about BOPA's ability to continue fulfilling its obligation to the city and its arts community."

Maryland Institute College of Art students said the arts culture runs deep in Charm City.

"It's like something that is cemented within Baltimore," Marsh'e Whitehead said.

"I know that like Baltimore in specific is a pretty good place to actually be an artist," student Adia Stewart said.

BOPA's financial troubles

An outside firm discovered that BOPA's financial issues started years ago.

"Dating back currently as far as 2019, the organization has run at a deficit," BOPA's Chief Executive Officer Rachel Graham told WJZ in September. "In FY2019, the deficit was just under $1.1 million. FY20 the deficit was $53,756. There was a positive cash position in 2021, but we didn't do any programming in 2021."

Marcum LLP firm representatives and BOPA leaders said they've spent months reviewing accounts and documents to determine when and where the agency fell short.

Mayor's Office's letter to BOPA

City officials hope to ensure a smooth transition of BOPA programming and provide employees with the option to work for the city.

The Mayor's Office said a transition committee will be charged with helping to transition core services from BOPA to the city and beginning the effort to reimagine the role of BOPA, its core mission, and the arts and culture ecosystem in Baltimore.

City leaders even plan to maintain cultural assets like the School 33 Art Center, the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower and The Cloisters. They will also maintain grant programs for local artists and arts organizations.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott wrote in part, "It is critical for Baltimore's arts community to know that this step is being taken to aid support for their critical work in our city."

What comes next?

If the agreement is approved, BOPA will carry out two more planned events. The organization's last event would be the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade.

BOPA will also receive payment for its services.

The Mayor's Office will recommend the Board of Estimates to approve terminating the contract at the BOE's November 6 meeting.