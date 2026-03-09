Family of Baltimore arabber killed in 2025 police shooting to file lawsuit against officers

The family and attorney of an arabber who was shot and killed by police in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood in 2025 are planning to announce a lawsuit against the officers on Tuesday.

Bilal "BJ" Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr., 36, was shot by police around 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 2025. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said three officers fired shots at Abdullah. One of the officers was shot in the foot by Abdullah, according to police.

The family's attorney says a civil action lawsuit is being filed. However, they are calling on the Maryland Office of the Attorney General to reverse its decision and file criminal charges against the officers.

As a well-known arabber in the community, Abdullah sold produce on a horse-drawn cart.

Police release body-worn video

Baltimore police said officers fired 38 rounds during their encounter with Abdullah. Meanwhile, officers said Abdullah fired three shots.

Investigators released body-worn camera footage from the officers who shot Abdullah near the Upton Metro station.

The video shows Abdullah walking away from a police officer who approached him after getting out of an unmarked patrol car. Abdullah then started running, before the police said he pulled out a weapon from a cross-body bag.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Abdullah fired shots while the officers still had their guns in their holsters.

From another angle, an officer ran to Abdullah. At that point, both officers had their weapons out. Police then highlighted the image of Abdullah with the weapon after he fell to the ground.

The video released by police also included CitiWatch camera images that can be seen HERE.

Family calls for justice

Abdullah's death has led to his family calling for justice and for the Baltimore Police Department to be held accountable. Najla Abdullah, Abdullah's sister, addressed a crowd during a rally following the police shooting.

"My brother did not deserve this. He did not deserve this," Najla Abdullah said. "...We look to them to support and protect us, and they took my brother away from me, my siblings. My mother is hurting. We want justice. Those officers knew what they wanted to do. They knew, and we want justice."

His family argues that the excessive force was unnecessary.

"My son was a human being," Abdullah's mother, Joy Alston, said. "He was slaughtered like he was a pig in the street."

The family also protested six months after the shooting to protest the attorney general's report that declined to press charges against the officers.

"It really damaged our family," said Abdullah's sister, Joy Abdullah. "We can't sleep at night. This is our first holiday without our brother."

The family did not dispute that Abdullah had a gun. However, they said he was not a threat to anyone.

"They said he was a threatening person," Abdullah's brother, Taj, said. "They got pictures of him smiling with food in his hand. They got a picture of him sitting over the thing, not bothering anyone. So, as a police force...I'm a regular guy in the streets. We can get a better team together and pursue someone with a gun far better than what they did."

Officer involved in 2 deadly police shootings

Omar Rodriguez, a 7-year veteran with the Baltimore Police Department, was one of the officers involved in the shooting that killed Abdullah. He was also involved in the police shooting that killed 37-year-old Dwight Hawkins on Feb. 24 in East Baltimore.

Police said Hawkins was armed, and after leaving a liquor store, he was approached by an officer and then ran away.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that officers repeatedly told the man to show his hands, but he continued running before he came face-to-face with a second officer, and he was shot.

A gun was found at the scene. At least 16 shots were fired, but police have not said who fired all of the shots.

Hawkins family claimed he was targeted by police because of his prior criminal record.

"I'm not saying that we was the perfect family, or he was the perfect child," said Lorraine Hawkins, a family member. "We all have a past. He did have a past, but it was about change. They did not have to gun him down the way they did."