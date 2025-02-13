Baltimore hardware store mourns death of Ben the cat, a beloved unofficial greeter

Benjamin 'Ben' Moore, a beloved cat who greeted customers at Baltimore's Waverly Ace Hardware store, died earlier this week after a battle with kidney disease, according to store management.

For 14 years, Ben the Cat served as the hardware store's unofficial greeter and official mouser.

Ben is what you'd call the true 'ace' of Ace Hardware in Waverly, according to Nathan Shaw, the store's assistant manager.

"People in the community just liked to come visit him because he was just always sitting there," Shaw said.

On Tuesday, the store sadly shared online that Ben died following a battle with kidney disease. CBS News Baltimore

More than a cat

Shaw said Ben originally came to the store from Animal Allies Rescue Foundation, an organization that helps find hardworking store cats a place to call home.

The cat even had his own nametag.

"When he was younger, he was more adventurous and we would find him in weird places all over the store, and I knew him as a customer before I started working here," Shaw said. "As he got older, he definitely had a tree by the front door and he definitely spent most of the day sleeping in that tree, which I think was nice for customers and people in the community who would like to come and visit him."

On Tuesday, the store sadly shared online that Ben died following a battle with kidney disease. CBS News Baltimore

Enjoying retirement

Customers found the little orange cat all over the store until one of his co-workers took him in 2023 ahead of his retirement.

Hundreds in the Waverly neighborhood came in 2023 for Ben's retirement party. Neighbors and customers celebrated his new chapter, including Baltimore's city council representatives who recognized the popular cat for his achievement.

"And I think that really made us aware of how important he was to the community," Shaw said. "There was just a huge outpouring."

On Tuesday, the store sadly shared online that Ben died following a battle with kidney disease. CBS News Baltimore

Honoring Ben's legacy

On Tuesday, the store sadly shared online that Ben died following a battle with kidney disease.

Now, only a mural of Ben sits on a window in the store— a gentle reminder of the cat who lived.

"It's just a way to showcase Ben who was one of the best parts of the store. He grew on me when I first started here," said Ian Campbell, an employee at Waverly Ace Hardware store, who painted the mural.

Shaw said Ben's life is an example of how a loving home can come in all shapes and sizes.

"I think he had a good life here," Shaw said.

"It is great that it is still up here because it shows he kind of is fully valued by all of us here," Campbell said.

Ben's successor is named Beefsteak— another cat adopted to continue the legacy.

The store thanks Aardmore Veterinary Hospital for keeping Ben healthy and happy while he lived.

If you would like to make a donation in Benjamin's honor, they are a wonderful local rescue.