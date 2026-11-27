The Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner, a Baltimore tradition nearly five decades in the making, was kept alive Thursday thanks to the generosity of volunteers and a last-minute donation.

More than 2,000 meals were served and delivered at the 45th annual dinner in Baltimore's McElderry Park neighborhood.

"Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner is a Baltimore staple," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Bea Gaddy's spirit of generosity lives on

It all started with a winning lottery ticket in 1981. Bea Gaddy, a longtime advocate for Baltimore's homeless population, used her winnings to serve Thanksgiving dinner to dozens of her neighbors.

Since her death in 2001, her family has carried on her legacy. But last week, organizers feared the 45th annual dinner might not happen.

"As of five o'clock yesterday, all the food that you see here wasn't here—outside of the turkey," said Philip Goodwin, a longtime volunteer.

Celebrity chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team stepped in, donating and preparing the side dishes.

Mayor Scott and MSU women's basketball team among volunteers

On Thursday, volunteers from all walks of life gathered at the American Legion in McElderry Park to serve and deliver meals, including Scott and members of the Morgan State University women's basketball team.

"To be here with the Morgan State women's basketball team just shows how connected our community really is," Scott said.

"Being here, and being here with them especially, is just a blessing, and us being able to be together on Thanksgiving and help the community out is great for us," said Dru Carlton, a freshman on the team.

"This is what Baltimore should be known for"

Mikayla Quintanilla, who serves in the Air Force, spent her first Thanksgiving away from her family volunteering. She said her mother, who lives in Arizona, gave her the idea and spent the holiday volunteering there, as well.

"It's an important day to show love to everybody, even if you don't know them personally," Quintanilla said.

Despite the cold and windy conditions, volunteers showed up to help their neighbors. Some worked until midnight Wednesday and returned before sunrise Thursday to prepare meals.

Goodwin, now in his 19th year volunteering at the annual dinner, said that community support is what makes Baltimore special.

"This represents everything that's good about Baltimore," Goodwin said. "This is what Baltimore should be known for."

Bea Gaddy's tradition of giving will continue throughout the holiday season with a holiday gift event. Families can register at the American Legion in McElderry Park on Dec. 5.