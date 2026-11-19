It's a Baltimore Thanksgiving tradition that brings people from across the city together for a hot holiday meal. But this year, the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner nearly didn't happen.

"It's makes me feel good. I'm so proud of the spirit of Baltimore, the spirit of Maryland. I'm so proud to be a Marylander," said Cynthia Brooks, daughter of the late Bea Gaddy.

Gaddy started the tradition in 1981, serving Thanksgiving meals out of her home. Now, 45 years later, her daughter is carrying on that legacy.

But with just one week until Thanksgiving, Brooks was facing a major challenge. At the beginning of the week, she had just eight turkeys for the thousands of people counting on the annual dinner.

"That was Monday. That was Monday. This will be the 45th Thanksgiving dinner, and I was in such a low place that it just wasn't going to happen," Brooks said.

Brooks said donations were coming in slower than usual as families and businesses navigate a struggling economy.

With tens of thousands of people signed up for meals, she made an urgent appeal to the community. Her plea caught the attention of celebrity chef José Andrés, whose team stepped up to help prepare several sides for the dinner.

"They're preparing all the sides, the string beans, the corn, the sweet potatoes for the dinner, the stuffing for the dinner. It's going to be a great, great contribution to the meal," Brooks said.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services also made a major contribution, donating hundreds of turkeys prepared by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises Meat Plant.

For Brooks, the outpouring of support is a reminder of why her mother started the tradition in the first place.

"This city, with all of its faults and all of its things, it's a beautiful city. The spirit of our city is everything. It was that to her, and it's that to me," Brooks said.

How to help with the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner

While registration for delivered meals has closed, anyone is welcome to attend the community dinner at North East Post 285, located at 2324 McElderry Street.

Bea Gaddy Family Services is still accepting donations but says it urgently needs volunteers to help deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Those interested in donating or volunteering can visit Bea-gaddy.org.