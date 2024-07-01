Watch CBS News
Bail denied for suspect charged in shooting at child's birthday party inside Harford Mall

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Wesley Lyons, the suspect accused of shooting a man during a child's birthday party at Harford Mall, will remain in custody after being denied bail on Monday, according to Harford County District Court officials. 

Lyons, 35, was arrested Sunday afternoon after evading police for four weeks.  He was found hiding out in an Anne Arundel County hotel room. 

Anne Arundel County deputies said they traced Lyons's movements and were able to pinpoint his location. 

Police accuse Lyons of shooting and injuring a 42-year-old man during an altercation at the Harford Bounce Party Place on June 2.

Lisa Gregg, Lyons's mother, and Lyons's alleged girlfriend, Lateia Green, were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. 

Lyons is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, and related charges. 

