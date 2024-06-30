Suspect wanted for shooting at child's birthday party inside Harford Mall captured

BALTIMORE - Wesley Lyons, who was accused of shooting a man during a child's birthday party at Harford Mall, was arrested Sunday afternoon, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Lyons, 35, was taken into custody after he was located hiding out in an Anne Arundel County hotel room.

He will be charged in the June 2 shooting that left a 42-year-old man injured during an altercation at the Harford Bounce Party Place.

Law enforcement officers traced Lyons's movements and pinpointed his location in Anne Arundel County, deputies said.

"Since the shooting, the Warrant Unit has worked tirelessly and in conjunction with Bel Air Police Department investigators to bring the suspect to justice," the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Lyons's vehicle and exact hotel room were determined through "extensive physical surveillance," according to the sheriff's office.

Two women believed to have been involved -- identified as Lisa Gregg, Lyons's mother, and alleged girlfriend Lateia Green -- were arrested.

The documents accuse Gregg of being involved in an "altercation" with another woman where punches were thrown. Green is said to have been trying to pull Gregg out of the fight.

Through surveillance video, the State's Attorney accuses Lyons of firing a handgun at the victim several times, "as if trying to intentionally kill" him.

The three took off Lyons's maroon SUV which was later found near his home in Edgewood.

The State's Attorney's Office alleges Green and Gregg played a "significant role" in concealing the location of Lyons.

Green was granted a bond and is on house arrest, while Gregg was denied bond.

"The Harford County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Harford County," the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. "We extend our appreciation to the community for their support and patience throughout this investigation."

WJZ spoke with Lyons's father, Larry Lyons, who begged for his son to turn himself in.

"I'd like for you to turn yourself in. I know it doesn't look good for you, and I know that you'd probably run out of resources or things to do. But to help me, your mother, and your brothers, just turn yourself in," Larry Lyons said.