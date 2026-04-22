Bail denied for Baltimore County man charged in murder of wife who disappeared 23 years ago

A Baltimore County judge ruled to keep Dwight "DJ" Rust Jr. in jail without bail, a day after he was arrested and charged in the death of his wife, who disappeared 23 years ago.

Michelle Rust was last seen on July 20, 2002. No arrest was made until a grand jury indicted Dwight Rust this week on a first-degree murder charge.

During his bail review on Wednesday, a prosecutor argued that an affair Dwight Rust had at the time was the motive. However, his defense attorney argues there isn't a strong enough case to prove that.

Revealing the motive

Jeremy Eldridge doesn't understand why his client wasn't released on home detention.

"It's a travesty, and he should've been released today," Eldridge said outside the district courthouse in Towson.

During Dwight Rust's bail review hearing, Assistant Attorney General Jacey Sheckells argued that Dwight Rust was having an affair with a woman in 2002. Also, he was taking "active steps" to start a new life with that woman, preparing to leave Michelle Rust after their birthday party for their son.

Michelle Rust disappeared the same day as that birthday party.

Sheckells also argued that Dwight Rust had been covering up the affair from law enforcement for some time. She pushed for keeping him in jail without bail, saying he'd be incentivized to intimidate and threaten witnesses, his neighbors.

Eldridge argued there's no reason to make the affair the motive in this case, adding there hasn't been any new evidence found since 2005.

"If the motive is Dwight Rust Jr. having an affair, you need more than that," Eldridge said. "For instance, there's no prior history of domestic violence, there's no allegations he ever threatened her, or caused an physical harm, or even verbally abused her."

Eldridge also countered the claims that Dwight Rust would intimidate or threaten his neighbors, saying his client, as well as Dwight Rust's family and friends, have been very cooperative from the start. Many of Dwight Rust's family and friends, including his current wife, came to court in support.

"In 2002, in 2003, in 2022, 2023, and 2025, they've cooperated with law enforcement at every single turn," Eldridge said.

Still, Baltimore County District Court Judge Krystin Richardson sided with Sheckells, noting some public safety concerns. She noted that Dwight Rust has no criminal history, and a pre-trial assessment found he is eligible for home detention.

This hasn't deterred Eldridge from the outcome in this case.

"I am ready to try this case tomorrow. I wish we could get a courtroom even faster," he said. "We will win this case in court."

Dwight Rust will make an initial appearance in Baltimore County Circuit Court before a trial date is scheduled.

2002 missing person investigation

During the initial police investigation, Dwight Rust told police that his wife had left their home in the 1800 block of Clarke Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. to go to the store. He told officers that she had gone to pick up items for their son's third birthday party, but did not return.

Michelle Rust was 24-years-old at the time she disappeared.

Michelle Rust was 24-years-old at the time she disappeared.

She was last seen driving a green Dodge van, police said. However, during their initial investigation, police also said they interviewed witnesses who said no one saw her leave her home or drive her car on the day she disappeared.

During the search for Michelle Rust, her father-in-law found her vehicle in the 2400 block of Zion Road. It was found empty with a key broken off int he driver's side door lock, according to police.