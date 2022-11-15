Autopsy determines man found near Essex intersection was shot to death

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have determined that a man found unresponsive in Essex earlier this month was murdered, according to authorities.

County officers found 67-year-old Michael Abey near the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard on Nov. 8, police said.

They were responding to a report of a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived at the intersection, they found a man who was bloodied and unresponsive, according to authorities.

An ambulance took Abey to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Medical examiners performed an autopsy on Abey and determined that he had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.