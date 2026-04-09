Autism activists spotlight risk of scams for those with disabilities after deadly Howard County police shooting

More than a month after Howard County police shot and killed Alex LaMorie, an autistic man, 10 organizations have come together to call for better partnerships, while also putting a focus on a big issue in their communities.

Following LaMorie's death, many in the community were quick to criticize the police response and the deadly use of force.

Police have since revealed that LaMorie was the victim of an extortion scam before the shooting.

In a joint statement, autism and developmental disabilities organizations called for better training to prevent this from happening again.

The statement put a particular focus on how their communities are disproportionately targeted by scammers.

Falling victim to scams

When Howard County Police officers shot and killed LaMorie, a ripple went through the county's special needs community.

Yi Han, an autism advocate, said he was sad learning about the shooting — but it especially hit hard when he learned LaMorie was also an extortion scam victim.

"[People with autism] have social challenges...they have a strong desire for relationships and direct communication," Han said.

It's one of the reasons 10 autism and developmental disabilities organizations put out a statement Tuesday, noting these communities are at a higher risk of being victimized in these scams.

That, in turn, can lead to increased police encounters.

"These realities can escalate into acute emotional or behavioral crises, reinforcing the urgent need for accessible supports, preventive education, and responsive crisis systems," the statement read in part.

One of the signing organizations is the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Howard County. Executive Director Denise Giuliano said the best thing families can do is make sure they're aware.

"Typical adults are like, 'Oh yeah, that's a scam. It's so easy to figure that out." But understanding that not everyone has that intellectual capacity, or maybe they're just a people pleaser, and they don't want to say no to somebody. They don't want to seem like they're questioning someone," Giuliano said.

Commitment to be better

Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der has made it clear his department is making sure this doesn't happen again.

At a news conference weeks after the shooting, Der and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball detailed how much they prioritize training for mental health calls.

They also committed to investing in more non-lethal options, like tasers.

"Our officers receive training that goes far beyond state requirements and we continually look for ways to strengthen our partnerships with mental health professionals and community organizations," Der said at that March 12 news conference. "But even the best training and preparation cannot always prevent a tragedy."

The Office of the Attorney General is still investigating the police shooting, while police continue their investigation into the extortion scam LaMorie fell victim to.