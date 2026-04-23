Baltimore prosecutors drop felony charge against aunt who confessed to harboring missing child for 6 months

Prosecutors have dropped a felony charge against a Baltimore woman accused of harboring her nephew, who was missing for nearly six months, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Denise Day, 60, was arrested in March after Baltimore police received a tip to their Missing Persons Unit.

During an interview, officials said Day confessed to helping 9-year-old King elude officers.

She was charged with abducting a child under the age of 12 and abduction of a child by a relative. Prosecutors have since dropped the felony abduction of a child charge, leaving the misdemeanor charge of abduction by a relative in place.

Day was released from police custody on Wednesday, April 22, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

Police find missing child

King was found by police at a home in the Curtis Bay area nearly six months after he went missing on Sept. 24, 2025, officials said. He was found less than two miles from where he went missing.

The Maryland Department of Human Services initially lost King after he ran from a caseworker, the Baltimore Banner reported. Day had been assigned as King's legal guardian after his grandmother had a stroke and went to live in a nursing home.

King was placed with the Department of Human Services after Day gave him up, the Banner said.

After he was found, King was taken to a hospital for medical and psychological evaluations. He has since been placed in a treatment foster home for children who have behavioral and medical conditions and require extra attention.

"We owe Tristan action, not excuses, and we will keep working to make sure no child falls through the cracks like this again," Gov. Moore said after King was found.

Aunt charged with abduction

Day was arrested nearly a week after King was found.

During a court hearing, she admitted to using drugs and dealing with other health conditions. Her attorney described her as "a vulnerable person with medical needs."

According to Day's attorney, King was not hurt while in her care and has a positive relationship with his great aunt.

During the hearing, before she was released and the felony charge was dropped, a judge said he feared that King would try to escape from CPS custody again if Day was released on Bond.