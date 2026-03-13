Missing 9-year-old found in Baltimore after 6 months

A 9-year-old boy who was missing for nearly six months was found by Baltimore Police on Friday following a multi-agency investigation, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

Tristan King, 9, had been missing since Sept. 24, 2025. He was found at a home in the Curtis Bay area after a tip was submitted to the police department's Missing Persons Unit, according to the mayor.

King was taken to a hospital for medical and psychological evaluations.

"Today, Maryland breathes a prayer of relief that Tristan King has been found after months of fear, heartbreak, and uncertainty," Gov. Wes Moore said. "The first priority now is making sure Tristan is safe, supported, and surrounded by the care he needs to begin healing."

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, King was found less than two miles from where he first went missing last year. The Banner reported that the Maryland Department of Human Services originally lost King. The agency will decide where King goes next, according to the Banner.

"We owe Tristan action, not excuses, and we will keep working to make sure no child falls through the cracks like this again," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

According to Mayor Scott, the investigation is active and ongoing. Potential charges are pending for individuals who may have helped conceal King or obstruct law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other local and federal partners assisted in the investigation, city leaders said.