ATM stolen from Pikesville Truist Bank, police say

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a Truist Bank in Pikesville Sunday morning.

Officers were alerted around 7 a.m. that a person using the drive-through ATM on Quarry Lake Drive that the machine appeared to have been tampered with.

Police then saw that the ATM had been stolen. There is currently no suspect information, police said.

Anyone with information on the ATM theft is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.