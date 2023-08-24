Watch CBS News
ASK A DOC: LifeBridge Health nurse practitioner Kristyn Turner talks virtual primary care

Kristyn Turner, CRNP is a nurse practitioner of telemedicine with LifeBridge Hunt Valley Medical Center.

In this "Ask a Doc", Denise Koch asked Turner about how virtual primary care works and why it's an important offering for health systems, like LifeBridge Health, to provide.

LifeBridge Health patients are able to schedule virtual appointments here.

