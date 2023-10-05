ASK A DOC: Dr. Maitri Kalra discusses the signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Dr. Maitri Kalra is the Director of Breast Medical Oncology, Sinai and Northwest Hospital.

In this Ask a Doc, Dr. Kalra explains what breast cancer is and how it develops, the risk factors for breast cancer, and the common signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

The ASK A DOC series is part of WJZ's partnership with LifeBridge Health. See more from the series here.