ASK A DOC: Dr. Maitri Kalra discusses the signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Dr. Maitri Kalra is the Director of Breast Medical Oncology, Sinai and Northwest Hospital.
In this Ask a Doc, Dr. Kalra explains what breast cancer is and how it develops, the risk factors for breast cancer, and the common signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
The ASK A DOC series is part of WJZ's partnership with LifeBridge Health. See more from the series here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.