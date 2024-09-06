Arundel Mills Mall implements youth supervision policy amid safety concerns

BALTIMORE -- Starting Friday, anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed to hang out here at Arundel Mills mall by themselves.

The policy comes in response to dozens of assaults, robberies, thefts and disorderly conduct incidents reported since January, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Under the new rules, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the mall. However, on Fridays and Saturdays, unsupervised youth are allowed until 3 p.m.

Security personnel will ask for identification to verify age and may request individuals to leave if they do not comply with the policy.

The restrictions also apply to employees under 18 once their work shifts end.

Mall management says the policy aims to ensure a safe, family-friendly environment.

Pam Harmon, a shopper interviewed by local news station WJZ, expressed understanding of the new measures. "I have heard that type of thing at malls. And I understand how people could feel uncomfortable with groups of teenagers who are unsupervised," Harmon said.

The mall encourages all visitors to familiarize themselves with the new policy before their visit.