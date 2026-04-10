Dulaney High School celebrates hometown astronaut Reid Wiseman's safe return

After nearly 10 days of keeping a close watch on the Orion Spacecraft as it completed the longest journey from Earth in history, hundreds gathered at Reid Wiseman's high school alma mater to watch and welcome his crew's return to Earth.

"All that he's brought — the whole crew — to the world. It's just been a really binding experience," said Adam Crowley, a friend of Wiseman.

Baltimore County residents, especially, feel a personal connection to Wiseman.

"I knew from many years ago that he was going to do something earth-shattering," said Brian Frank, another friend of Wiseman.

Friends, parents, and students were humbled by the history that now flows through Dulaney High School's doors.

"It's pretty cool," said N'damona Wheeler, a Dulaney High School student. "It's a little unreal, but it shows that people that can do great things are just people from where you came from."

Wiseman has kept up with his Dulaney family over the years, sharing special moments in space with them and offering them advice.

Reid Wiseman offers words of encouragement to the youth

Before returning to Earth, Wiseman checked in with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, leaving a message for students looking to reach for the stars:

"The students of today, they've got to be willing to fail. They've got to be willing to take some risks in their school. Straight A's, that might be important to some, but really expanding your horizons, going out and doing things that are difficult, things that scare you, things that you might have to try a few times before you get them right. That's all well and good, and that's a huge part of the learning process. And one of my biggest takeaways from life is, it's not how well you succeed, it's how well you fail. And when you have a tough spot, you've got to get up and get back on the horse and keep on going. And I think that's so critical for the youth across the world today. Just keep driving and keep trying and keep innovating."

Despite the allure of soaring through space, Wiseman's friends say he's really just a down-to-earth guy.

"Reid will be the same person that he was, and then he'll come back and be that same amazing, humble, kind, loving persona, and it's amazing even though he's been to the moon and back," said Kristin Chottiner, a friend of Wiseman.

After this successful mission, many spectators say they can't wait until the next one and witness us set foot on the moon once again.