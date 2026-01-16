Baltimore man arrested in connection with vehicle fire that impacted train service

A Baltimore man is facing charges after the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office said he set his vehicle on fire, impacting train service.

Darnell Anthony Brown, 53, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the disruptive fire, officials said.

The fire occurred on Dec. 19, 2025, along the CSX railroad track in the 1100 block of Joppa Road in Towson, according to officials. Crews from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where they found a Cadillac on fire.

Firefighters had to request that train traffic be halted for several hours as they worked to extinguish the fire and examine the scene, officials said.

Following an investigation, the Fire Marshal's Office determined that the fire was set intentionally.

During the investigation, Brown told officials that he was abducted and his vehicle had been stolen. However, investigators found evidence that disproved his allegations.

Brown was arrested at his home in Baltimore and charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning, obstructing railroad operations, trespassing and giving a false statement to an officer.

He was released on a $20,000 bond, according to officials.

Arson cases in Maryland

Maryland has seen several arson cases in recent months.

In early January, a 29-year-old man was arrested for setting seven fires in the Little Italy neighborhood of Baltimore, police said.

According to police, Kyle Scott set fire to Christmas decorations, trash cans, dumpsters and a cardboard tent on Mince Alley, South Exeter Street, South Central Avenue, Springs Street and Trinity Street.

He was detained by a citizen until police arrived and took him into custody.

Scott was charged with multiple counts of arson, police said.

In early December, a man was charged with arson after police said he set fire to his Laurel apartment. The fire left several residents displaced.

The man, who was not identified by police, was charged with arson, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property, according to officials.