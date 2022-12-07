Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Cockeysville apartment complex

By Alex Glaze

Homicide investigation underway at Cockeysville apartment complex
BALTIMORE -- A suspect was arrested in the death of a 23-year-old man in Cockeysville Wednesday morning.

An arrest was made about an hour after Azayn Antrobus was found dead at an apartment complex on Queensbridge Court, officers said. 

Police responded around 5 a.m. to the Dulaney Springs complex near Queensbridge Court. 


The neighbors said not only is the sound unusual for the area, but the timing of it makes it particularly out of the ordinary. 

"I heard one loud gunshot," said resident Alexis Wade. "It was real loud, and the crazy part about it was I was like, 'I must be dreaming because we don't hear sounds like this in this neighborhood.'"

Neighbors said this is kind of violence in the area is shocking. 

"To see something like this happen, it's just unexplainable," a neighbor said.

"The most you hear out here is birds or see wild animals or something like that," another neighbor said. "One of the reasons I moved out here is because it's so quiet, growing up in the city my whole life."

