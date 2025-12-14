Army-Navy game puts Baltimore in national spotlight with Trump's visit, economic boost

Navy football pulled off a single-point victory over Army on Saturday night at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

The rivalry's annual showdown, known as "America's Game," put the eyes of the nation on Baltimore as the game was broadcast on WJZ and other CBS stations.

"Fantastic. It was wonderful. I like how everybody comes in and shows us love. It's a good experience," said Baltimore native Christopher Hicks. "I'm so proud of my city. I'm glad I'm from Baltimore — Northeast Baltimore to be exact. I love it. I'm very proud of my city."

High-profile attendees

It had been almost a decade since Baltimore last hosted the Army-Navy game in 2016. This year marked the 7th time in history that it was played in Charm City.

The game drew several high-profile attendees.

President Donald Trump departed Washington, D.C., and flew to Baltimore on Marine One. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a U.S. Army veteran, was also at the game.

President Donald Trump takes part in the coin toss before the start of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Security was tight, including a ban on drones within a two-mile radius of the stadium through 9 p.m. Saturday, six hours after kickoff.

"Drones, whether they are nefarious or not, can be a danger to the crowds. It's never advisable to ever fly a drone over any crowd — let alone a stadium," said David Rodski, a special agent with the FBI's Baltimore office.

Baltimore will not be hosting America's Game next year, when it will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"It's great exposure for the city with fantastic people"

M&T Bank Stadium was lit in red, white, and blue for the occasion, and businesses welcomed the game back with open arms.

The economic impact is estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

"It's a great event," said Julian Demiri, the general manager of Inner Harbor restaurant Rusty Scupper. "When they are here, it is a good weekend for us. It helps overall for the city. It's great exposure for the city with fantastic people."

Navy midshipmen storm the field after the team's win over Army, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

Demiri's bar even created a special cocktail with Navy gin and almond syrup.

"I wish we had more events like this, but it doesn't happen that often. We have Ravens games, but this is a much bigger scale than that," he said.

Richard Bryant, general manager of the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court, said his hotel was booked solid.

"We've been sold out for months. We have 203 guest rooms, and every one of them is booked for this weekend. It's a great, happy crowd. They come in. They use the restaurant. They use the coffee shop, and hopefully, they visit the attractions in the area as well," Bryant said.