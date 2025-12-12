How 250 years of Naval heritage inspired the Navy Academy's football uniforms

WJZ had a chance to meet the creative minds behind the 2025 Naval Academy's football uniforms ahead of the 126th Army-Navy game.

"It really takes a village to make these uniforms and bring everything to life," said Colby Smith, a graphic designer at Under Armor. "On the pants itself, we have 63 knots on each side panel to represent the 63 wins over Army that the Navy has during its series. It totals to 126 total knots for the 126th Army-Navy game."

The design is two years in the making and with it — a story and lots of history.

"On the jersey itself, we have 6 total lines representing the original six frigates of the United States Navy, with 250 total knots to represent the 250th anniversary," said Smith. "We worked with a history advisor at the Naval Academy to make sure that all of our facts are accurate."

Little easter eggs are hidden within each stitch and logo.

"We referenced the USS Constitution as our kind of design reference for it all," Smith said. "The numbers and the Navy typography are derived from the Act To Provide Naval Armament, which was basically the act that initiated the construction of the original six frigates of the United States Navy."

Each color also holds meaning.

"Wash navy ties back to the uniforms that were worn by sailors and officers during that time ... stone ties back to the color of the sails of the USS Constitution," Smith explained.

The nautical navy color represents the ship's old ironsides, and heritage red hints at its cannons.

While copper protected the ship, it now protects the football team from head to toe.

"The Under Armour logo and the helmet is copper, and that kind of has a three-progged approach," said Smith. "The original six frigates were copper-plated before they went into the water. It was thought that by copper plating them, it would help the longevity of the lifespan of the boat."

Smith and his team also designed game day gear for the staff who work on the sideline on game day.

"Then that is also taken to retail, where fans and family of the players can buy and wear to the game to show support," Smith told WJZ.

All of it was made at Under Armour — in the Naval Academy's backyard – right here in Baltimore.

"So being able to represent them is what makes us proud," Smith said.

However, Under Armour's work is far from over. The UA team is already thinking about their 2026 and 2027 Navy game day uniforms.