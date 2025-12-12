The epic journey of the Army-Navy game ball

The Army–Navy game has returned to Baltimore for the first time since 2016 — and the buildup is just as meaningful as the matchup itself.

On Friday, the Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team conducted a practice jump into M&T Bank Stadium.

On Saturday, they'll drop in again — this time delivering the official game ball from the sky.

That same game ball arrived on the ground on Friday, carried by the Army West Point Marathon Team after a relay run from New York.

"The marathon team relays the ball from West Point to wherever the Army-Navy game is being played. This year we went to Baltimore — it was about 240 miles total," said Cadet Michael Clay, a member of the Army West Point Marathon Team.

The journey not only took days, but also some serious dedication.

"The night shift definitely had to battle the elements — sub-freezing temperatures on the way here," said Clay.

Military ties

The game draws families with deep military ties — including Miss America — who will be in attendance tomorrow.

"My dad's a Navy Veteran himself, from a long line of Naval Veterans, so being able to be here and continue cheering them on… I'm so excited. I cannot wait," said Cassie Donegan, 2025 Miss America.

And on Friday night— the rivalry lit up the Baltimore sky with a fireworks and drone show put on by USAA at the Inner Harbor.

On Saturday morning, midshipmen and cadets will march from Camden Yards through Ravens Walk on the way to M&T Bank Stadium, starting at 11 a.m.