Armed suspect in custody after shots fired in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS -  An armed suspect is in custody following several reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the 900 block of Spa Road around 12:39 p.m. where they located a person on the balcony of an apartment. 

Police say that person was armed and taken into custody without incident. 

Officials say multiple firearms were located inside the residence. No one was injured and there is no threat to the public at this time. 

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.     

First published on October 22, 2023 / 2:19 PM

