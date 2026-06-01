Armed bank robbery, police pursuit ends with arrest on I-895 in Baltimore

A man was arrested following an armed bank robbery and a police pursuit on Monday morning in Baltimore.

Police said a man who was wearing all black clothing and was armed with a shotgun allegedly assaulted a customer and robbed a bank in the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue of a "large amount of U.S. currency."

Police helicopter and members of the Baltimore Police Department's Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) spotted the vehicle. Following a brief pursuit along I-895, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

State, city leaders tout Baltimore's violent crime decline

On Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore touted the city's continuous decline in violent crime.

This year, there have been 40 homicides in Baltimore, which is the city's fewest through May since at least 1970. At this point in 2025, there were 52 homicides.

There have also been 120 non-fatal shootings in 2026, which is one fewer than last year.

Mayor Scott credited the partnerships between the state, crime prevention programs, the State's Attorney's Office, and the residents.

"We continue to see historic public safety progress by Baltimore, for Baltimore," Mayor Scott said. "Together with the brave men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, our community violence intervention ecosystem, the Office of the Attorney General, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the State's Attorney's Office, and our residents, we are delivering proven, data-driven solutions that get at the root of violence in our communities."

The mayor's office said that carjackings in Baltimore are down 45%, burglaries are down 16%, auto theft is down 7%, and overall robberies are down 14% compared to this time in 2025.

Baltimore police have seized more than 850 firearms this year, including 88 ghost guns, while making 535 gun-related arrests.

"We still see too many people turning to guns to solve conflicts, and one life lost to violence in our city is one too many," Mayor Scott said. "In the months and years to come, we will continue to invest in these strategies, strengthen our partnerships, and maintain our focus on saving lives."

Gov. Moore added that since he took office, the state invested more than $50 million in Baltimore City law enforcement and $10.8 million in funding into the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

The governor's office said that under his state leadership, from 2022 to 2025, Baltimore City has had a 58% decrease in homicides, a 52% decline in non-fatal shootings, a 56% decline in carjackings, and a 23% drop in violent crime.

"Alongside Mayor Brandon Scott and State's Attorney Ivan Bates, we have been able to deliver record drops in violent crime in Baltimore, but the job's not done," Gov. Moore said. "Across the entire state we have seen a 44% drop in homicides and a 40% drop in non-fatal shootings because of our all-of-the-above approach to public safety. It is clear what we are doing has worked at record levels and we must continue to work alongside one another to continue these record reductions in violent crime and make our communities even safer."