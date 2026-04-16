Baltimore Archdiocese testifies at hearing in church's bankruptcy case

An official with the Baltimore Archdiocese testified Thursday during a motions hearing in the church's bankruptcy case.

The Baltimore Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy after Maryland's Attorney General in 2023 found that more than 600 children were abused under the church's supervision.

The bankruptcy filing came just before the Maryland Child Victims Act went into effect, allowing survivors to independently sue the church.

Survivors and their attorneys are calling for the case to be dismissed so that trials and settlements can proceed.

"By filing Chapter 11, the Archdiocese is seeking to provide the most orderly process in which victim survivors can be compensated, including from its insurance policies, while maintaining the mission and ministry of the church," the Archdiocese of Baltimore previously told WJZ.

During Thursday's hearing, Bishop Adam Parker, who essentially serves as the archdiocese's chief operating officer, testified about the church's assets and what happens to proceeds when parishes merge.

Survivors told WJZ that Archbishop William Lori should have also attended the hearing.

Seeking closure for abuse claims

The case is reliant upon mediation, with each survivor seeking about $1 million.

Court documents show the church has about $100 million in assets. The institution initially tried to enact the charitable immunity clause, which would have protected it from having to pay survivors. But in December 2025, the church decided not to use the measure as it prepared for a possible trial.

In October 2025, the archdiocese proposed a $33 million fund to compensate victims at $33,000 each. However, survivors rejected the offer and called it insulting.

Last week, attorneys for survivors urged the church to accept a proposed reorganization plan that would allow for a $100 million settlement offered by Hartford Insurance. The funding will only be provided once the archdiocese decides on a plan, attorneys said.

The plan was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and will need to be approved. According to attorneys, the archdiocese's failure to propose a plan is holding up the bankruptcy case.

Survivors speak out

Ten survivors testified during a November 2025 hearing in the bankruptcy case, saying they were frustrated about the church's lack of accountability.

One survivor said he left Catholic school feeling "lost, confused and broken." He also described the "lasting impact of abuse and manipulation" after receiving a letter from the priest who allegedly abused him.

Another survivor described not being "strong enough to fight back" when a priest raped him at age 10.

"Do not pray for me. I see that as an attempt at abuse because my abuser would pray with me after each session," he said in court.

He further told the judge, "Institutions like this must learn that children's lives are not expendable. These were the people I was supposed to trust. They violated me and took my dignity."