Catholic church members extend a welcoming hand as Seek the City plan unfolds

BALTIMORE — Starting Sunday, many parishioners within the Archdiocese of Baltimore will worship in a new church home.

Several churches held their final mass this past weekend as the "Seek the City to Come" plan unfolds. The Archdiocese's plan includes reducing the number of parishes from 61 to 30 worship sites by December 1.

Archdiocese leaders said the plan adjusts to the decline in population, aging buildings, and mass attendance.

The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen expects to see a bigger church community on Sunday. The church is merging with the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, St. Pius X, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Mary of the Assumption.

"I know a lot of people that are coming from St. Thomas," said parishioner Archie Price. "I think a lot of people are going to be coming here."

Several cathedral parishioners were disheartened to know multiple churches were closing their doors or merging with other parishes.

Those who attended Our Lady of Pompei last week got emotional after holding their last service on November 24. The church will be merging with Our Lady of Fatima.

"It's heartbreaking because this is our home," said Christina Vicuna who attended Our Lady of Pompei "This is where we have made friends who have met their children. It's a legacy."

"We welcome them with all our hearts..."

That's why Cathedral of Mary Our Queen parishioners plan to welcome newcomers with open arms.

"We welcome them with all our hearts," said Yolinda and Mario de la Cruz.

"By being kind and nice," Price said. "I would have to say. People really appreciate kindness."

Peggy O'Rourke-Trott said the congregation received an important piece of advice from church leaders.

"If you see a face that you don't recognize," she said. "Make sure that they feel welcomed, and they feel a sense of community and family," Jennifer Shepard added.

Price said traveling to the cathedral might be a challenge for some. He said he's willing to help out if he can.

"Some people are elderly and they don't have transportation," he said. "If anybody needs a ride, let me know."

In a message from the rector online, the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen will see some staffing changes along with other transitions as the Seek the City plan continues to develop.