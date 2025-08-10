Archdiocese of Baltimore collects 410 guns during buyback program

The Archdiocese of Baltimore collected 410 guns on Saturday during its third buyback event in Southwest Baltimore.

Assisted by the police department, the archdiocese bought unwanted firearms from residents. Through the three buyback events, 1,056 guns have been turned in.

Pastor Michael Murphy told WJZ that the gun buyback event was a success, which is about creating a culture of peace and non-violence.

"We always say that in cooperation with getting weapons, it's also about the conversation that we have with the larger community, those who come here or those who hear about it, that it's about creating that culture and peace," Murphy said. "Every life that's taken, every person's life has meaning, and how we grow to love and respect that can hopefully help squelch the ongoing violence that we see."

The Archdiocese raised funds to buy the guns from contributions from the community and parishioners. Gun owners were able to get up to $300 for each gun exchanged with no questions asked, depending on the type of gun.

Unloaded weapons were to be placed in the trunk of the vehicle, where officers would take them.

Baltimore's crime reduction

Before Saturday's mass shooting in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood and another homicide investigation, there hadn't been a murder in 16 days, since July 23.

Around 8:45 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot and killed, and five other people were injured, including a 5-year-old girl, in the area of Spaulding and Queensbury avenues.

A group of people were sitting outside on their porch and up against a car, eating, when someone started shooting, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Another 38-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in the 2500 block of West Franklin Street.

According to Baltimore Police, there have been 86 homicides in Baltimore in 2025, compared to 115 at this time in 2024.