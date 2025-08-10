Baltimore's 16-day no-homicide streak comes to an end with fatal shooting on Saturday

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending a 16 day no homicide streak in Baltimore, according to police.

Around 1:07 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for gunshots in the 2500 block of West Franklin Street.

At the scene, officers located and assisted a 38-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

More work to be done

According to Baltimore City Police, there have been no reported homicides since Wednesday, July 23, marking a 16-day streak during what's normally the busiest time of the summer.

Baltimore City has seen 84 homicides this year, compared to the 115 at this time in 2024.

However, neighbors still have concerns despite the progress that's been made to reduce violent crime.

"It didn't used to be like this around here, but now it's really getting bad," said Dwayne, a local resident. "It don't make no difference where you go."

Lakeysha, another resident, also chimed in, warning people to "Stay in the house."

Others say they make an effort to stay vigilant and careful, but overall feel pretty safe.

Though, there's always more that can be done.

"There's some streets that don't have lighting, so that would be helpful ..." Manny Soto, a nearby neighbor, told WJZ's Ashley Paul.

410 guns collected during buyback event on Saturday

410 firearms were collected on Saturday during a gun buyback event in Southwest Baltimore.

In return, gun owners received $100 and $300 for each weapon handed in, depending on the type of firearm.

The effort was led by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, along with the Baltimore Police Department, to reduce the amount of guns on the street.

"We always say that in cooperation with getting weapons, it's also about the conversation we have with the larger community, with those who come here and those who care about it, that it's about creating that culture of peace," said Pastor Michael Murphy. "Every life is sacred, every person's life has meaning, and how we grow to love and respect that helps squelch hopefully the ongoing violence that we see."

This year's collection of 410 firearms brings a total of 1,076 guns collected since the Archdiocese began collecting guns back from the community in 2022, according to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.