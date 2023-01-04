Approved lease agreement keeps Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium through 2037

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will continue to play their home games at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore for at least the next 15 years.

The new lease, which was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, keeps the Ravens' home games at M&T Bank Stadium through the end of the 2037 NFL season.

We are excited that M&T Bank stadium will be our home for at least the next 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/qG96UbZOQk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2023

The proposed agreement between the Ravens and Maryland Stadium Authority was unanimously approved on Wednesday.

The Ravens also said there are two five-year options to extend the lease beyond 2037.

"We thank the Board of Public Works, and Governor [Larry] Hogan for supporting this agreement," Ravens President Sashi Brown said. "We are excited that M&T Bank stadium will be home to the Ravens for at least the next 15 seasons. We also look forward to working with MSA to make key investments to 'the Bank' that Ravens fans deserve. These improvements will allow the Ravens to continue delivering one of the NFL's best gameday experiences and to attract world-class concerts and events to Baltimore and the capital region."

Officials said the new agreement will provide the opportunity to expand the economic impact of games and other year-round activities at the stadium.

"The Ravens are a world-class organization and a source of great pride for Marylanders," Governor Larry Hogan said. "With the ratification of this historic agreement, we are securing the franchise's presence in Baltimore for decades to come, and advancing critical infrastructure upgrades for M&T Bank Stadium. I want to thank both the Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority for their continued partnership."