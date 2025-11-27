Thousands come together in Baltimore for annual Goodwill Thanksgiving Dinner

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday as Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake hosted its 68th annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has been coming to the event for years.

"Everybody should be able to have a good Thanksgiving dinner," he said. "I'm just thankful for Goodwill for putting this on for decades."

Goodwill said their goal is to ensure that everyone leaves fed, seen, supported and warm. Winter jackets collected from Goodwill thrift stores in the area were given out during Wednesday's event

Hundreds of volunteers came out to make the dinner a success. Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman also attended the event, putting on aprons and helping to serve food.

According to Mayor Scott, the dinner comes at an important time.

"When you think about what's going on in the world right now…now is the time that we have to wrap our arms around our neighbors and loved ones even tighter to lift them up," the mayor said.

Some attendees have been coming to the annual dinner for years, while others, like Laura, were there for the first time this year.

"They make you feel like the guest of honor," Laura told WJZ.

Attendee Regina Jones appreciated the atmosphere, saying, "It makes me feel good that we can all gather as one."

It was a sentiment shared by many.

"It makes me feel very proud and happy that I live in Baltimore," said Scott Harrymen, another attendee.

Along with food and clothing, the event also featured a resource fair aimed at helping guests connect with job training programs, resume support and healthcare.