Anne Arundel community celebrates purchase that protects from development near South River

Anne Arundel County officials, environmental advocates, and residents gathered Thursday to celebrate the purchase of more than 68 acres of forestland that will now be permanently protected from development.

The property, located just uphill from the South River on the Mayo Peninsula, will be added to Lock Haven Community Park and preserved for passive recreation, including hiking, birdwatching, and natural open space.

Protecting the environment

Neighbors and environmental groups had long raised concerns that the forest could eventually be cleared for housing, a move they worried would threaten nearby waterways and oyster reefs.

"Every acre of forest that you lose and convert over to urban development, you're going to increase the amount of sediment and nitrogen that goes flying off those acres," said Matthew Johnston, executive director of the Arundel Rivers Federation, which helped advocate for the purchase.

Johnston said sediment and excess nutrients contribute to algae growth, cloud waterways, and harm aquatic life, including oysters in the South River and Chesapeake Bay.

"One of the biggest issues that we have with protecting the Chesapeake Bay is actually trying to protect our forests so we don't have more of that sediment and nitrogen running off," Johnston said.

The purchase was a long time coming

The acquisition was at least eight years in the making and driven by community advocacy.

"It took thousands of citizens signing petitions and sending them to the county, begging the county to say no to urban sprawl and say yes to protecting this forest," Johnston said.

The Anne Arundel County Council approved funding for the $4.5 million purchase through the Glebe Acquisition Resolution, clearing the way for the county to acquire the 68.27-acre property from Glebe Bay LLP.

The purchase was funded through a combination of county sources, including $2 million from the Advance Land Acquisition capital project, $2 million from the Greenways, Parkland and Open Space capital project, and $500,000 in reforestation funds.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the resolution represented the final step in securing the land for public use and environmental protection.

"It's a resolution that authorizes the county to finally acquire this property," Pittman said.

County officials say the forest will now remain permanently protected, benefiting both residents and the watershed.