Anne Arundel Food Bank volunteers box up food for TSA agents impacted by government shutdown

Volunteers at the Anne Arundel Food Bank boxed up food for hundreds of BWI TSA agents who are impacted by the partial federal government shutdown.

BWI employs 600 TSA agents, who are again working without pay, which has prompted the community to step in and help.

"It was a combination of dry goods, like pasta, rice, and macaroni, and canned goods, fruits, mixed vegetables, and that sort of thing, and a little bit of candy," said volunteer Sandy Gelrod.

Those are just some of the items Gelrod and other volunteers spent the morning boxing up to send over to BWI.

"Anyone who is food insecure is going to appreciate anything you can do for them," Gelrod said.

Leah Paley, the CEO of the Anne Arundel Food Bank, said it's their way of helping the TSA agents in our area who are impacted by the shut down.

"We did receive an email from BWI and they said, 'As you know we are experiencing a partial shutdown and it's impacting TSA employees, there's over 600 right here at our airport and is there anything you can do to help?'" Paley said.

"We are here to support them"

Paley says 600 boxes of non-perishable food were scheduled to be picked up Thursday afternoon and distributed to the employees at the airport.

She says while it's anyone's guess how long the shutdown will continue, the bills will continue, and people need to eat.

"It's really important because we know so many of our neighbors are just one missed paycheck away from an emergency and they don't necessarily have the savings to then dip into and get to the store, that we respond so that people have access to food right now to be able to make meals today," Paley said.

Gelrod and Paley told WJZ that they hope when the TSA agents open their boxes, they get more than just food for the week.

"I think maybe they'll feel a little sense of community, people out there that understand their issues and problems and are willing to pitch in and help," Gelrod said.

"I hope that they have some hope and also that there is some belief that there are people who care, and that we are here to support them and to help them to be healthy and to move forward," Paley said.

WJZ reached out to BWI for comment but have not yet heard back.

In the meantime, the folks over at the food bank plan to continue to put together boxes for TSA agents as long as the shutdown continues.