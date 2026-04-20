Anne Arundel County theater program builds confidence on stage for artists with disabilities

An Anne Arundel County theater program is helping young performers with disabilities build confidence, friendships, and life skills, all while putting on a big show.

The Talent Machine Company is teaming up once again with The Penguin Project for its production of Willy Wonka Jr. on April 24 and April 25 at MACC Church in Davidsonville.

Taking the stage

Inside rehearsal, young performers practiced songs, scenes, and choreography as they prepared to take the stage.

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Ladd, who plays Candyman, said he is proud to have a featured role in the production.

"We all help each other," Ladd said.

Ladd said being part of the show takes concentration and commitment.

"You have to focus on your lines, your dancing," he said. "My favorite part of being in the show is dancing and singing and having fun and working with the mentors," Ladd said.

What is the Penguin Project?

The production is part of the Penguin Project, a national program that pairs youth with disabilities with peer mentors as they rehearse and perform a musical together.

For 13-year-old Garrison, that support has made a difference.

"Titus helps me repeat my lines and we talk about funny things together," Garrison said.

His mentor, 11-year-old Titus Risner, works alongside him throughout rehearsals.

Cast members said having that support system helps them succeed.

"There's a whole team that supports us," said 17-year-old Kirsten Seidler.

More than a performance

Seidler, who plays Willy Wonka this year, said the experience helped her grow.

"It's definitely helped me with my confidence," she said.

Assistant director Owen Russell said he has seen that growth firsthand through his younger brother Collin, who is also part of the show.

"It has definitely helped him with communication skills. I think the biggest thing for him is socially. He's come out of his shell a ton," Russell said.

Russell said the benefits of the program extend well beyond the final performance.

"It's more than just singing and dancing and saying lines," he said.

He said the real success is the confidence, friendships and life skills built along the way.

"They all just grow so much and it's incredible to see," Russell said.