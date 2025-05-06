Anne Arundel County theater program gives artists with disabilities confidence, social skills

A unique program, called the Penguin Project, in Anne Arundel County, gives young artists with developmental disabilities the chance to shine on stage, while improving social skills, communication, and boosting self-esteem.

Victor Parker says he's shy and gets nervous easily. But when he is on stage, his anxiety melts away.

"When I'm acting, it just calms me down and it's so much fun," Parker said.

Parker plays Troy, alongside Caroline Crowder as Gabriella, in the Penguin Project's High School Musical Jr.

"We had a lot of fun performing last year, and I'm really proud to be the lead this year," Crowder said.

What is the Penguin Project?

The Penguin Project is a national program that provides a supportive and encouraging theater experience for children and young adults with disabilities.

The Talent Machine Company joined forces with the Penguin Project in 2024, becoming the first chapter in Central Maryland.

"It gives all these kids a chance to shine," Parker said.

Each performer is paired with a peer mentor, who is a child their age who volunteered to work with them through the four months of rehearsals and on stage.

"If I forget my lines, she will whisper it in my ear, and then I'll remember it," said Jonah Schulthieis.

"I'll kind of pass by behind him and say it," added Chiara Monterroso.

Curtain call

At their final show on Saturday, parents filled the theater at the MACC church in Davidsonville, beaming with pride.

It's a rewarding learning experience for everyone involved.

"I've definitely learned how to work with people with disabilities a little better and I've learned how to make more friends," said Anna Wilkins.

Parker learned he can reach any heights through the Penguin Project.

"I personally like to stay to myself a lot but I've actually learned that i actually like hanging out with people who have shared interest," Parker said.