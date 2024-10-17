Anne Arundel County teachers get pay raise, career advancement opportunities with new deal

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County teachers will get a pay raise and more opportunities to advance in their careers after the Board of Education approved an agreement with the district's teacher's union.

The deal, unanimously approved by the board, provides compensation increases, establishes a career ladder and creates a salary scale for middle school athletics coaches.

"We want to strengthen our profession and competitive salaries is the first start," said union president Kristina Korona, who has been a teacher in Anne Arundel County Public Schools for 23 years. "We've just lagged for many years behind surrounding counties in our pay."

This recently approved agreement includes a step increase for eligible employees and a 3% cost of living adjustment for all teachers and counselors.

"I am so pleased that we have reached this point and are able to provide increases to our amazing teachers and counselors," said Anne Arundel County Board of Education President Robert Silkworth. "They are on the front lines of what we do as a school system every day and have an enormous impact on our students. I thank each of them."

Korona says the career ladder established in the agreement will help experienced educators stay in the classroom.

"Because a lot of times people felt like if I want to increase my pay, advance my career, I'm going to have to leave the classroom, I'm going to have to become an administrator or go to central office," Korona said.

Teachers can now move up the ladder and increase their compensation by earning an advanced degree or a national board certification.

"The goal is really to keep people in the classrooms, fill those vacancies and really give people those robust salaries," Korona said.