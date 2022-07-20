Man, 21, shot while driving on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was shot early Wednesday while driving on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded about 2:45 a.m. on the highway near where it meets West Nursery Road, according to preliminary details released by Maryland State Police.

Police said the victim was behind the wheel of an Acura sedan heading south on the interstate when someone in a gray Nissan SUV opened fire, striking him at least once.

The victim bailed of the car, which kept going up an exit ramp off 295, across West Nursery Road and onto an on-ramp to the highway before it ran into a guardrail, police said.

Authorities said the victim, who walked to a nearby convenience store, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries.

The victim's condition was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it is unclear what if anything led up to the shooting. Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are uncertain at this time.

The case remains under investigation by MSP and Anne Arundel County Police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

Correction: The shooting happened on Maryland Route 295. Due to an editor's error, a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that it happened on Interstate 295.