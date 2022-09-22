Anne Arundel County School Board votes for virtual learning on inclement weather days

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Public Schools voted to use virtual learning days instead of days off for inclement weather.

The vote passed 6-2 at Wednesday's school board meeting.

Virtual learning became the norm during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PREVIOUS: Anne Arundel County Public Schools may replace snow days with virtual days

Now, school districts are using it as an option for snow days so that the extra school days won't pile up at the end of the year.

School officials say the State Department of Education gave school districts the pathway to repurpose up to eight school days into virtual instruction days this year.

Right now, they're focusing on snow days.

"Doesn't mean that every snow day we would have virtual instruction," AACPS chief communications officer Bob Mosier said. "We're still big believers in the good old-fashioned snow day for kids."

Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bedelll said the virtual days won't overtake every snow day.

"First of all, I don't want kids on a device for eight hours," Bedell said. "At the end of the day, the reason for us making this recommendation of an amended, abbreviated schedule is that we can get our instruction in but also for students and families to be able to enjoy those weather days, and not put people in hardship by extending the school year."

Last year, schools let out a week later because of the days they had to make up due to inclement weather, Mosier said.

The proposal will go before the Maryland State Board for a final decision.

Some parents say they like the idea because they think it would be better to spend the day at home as opposed to tacking on a makeup day to the end of the school year.

"I think it's a good idea so kids can have a good time at the end of the school year and get their summer," parent Sarah Green said.