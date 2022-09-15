Anne Arundel County Public Schools may replace snow days with virtual days

BALTIMORE -- Could snow days be a thing of the past?

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is considering having virtual days instead of days off.

Some parents say they like the idea because they think it would be better to spend the day at home as opposed to tacking on a makeup day to the end of the school year.

"I think it's a good idea so kids can have a good time at the end of the school year and get their summer," parent Sarah Green said.

Other parents are concerned that the shift would take away a childhood tradition.

School officials say the State Department of Education gave school districts the pathway to repurpose up to eight school days into virtual instruction days this year.

Right now, they're focusing on snow days.

"Doesn't mean that every snow day we would have virtual instruction," AACPS chief communications officer Bob Mosier said. "We're still big believers in the good old-fashioned snow day for kids."

Last year, schools let out a week later because of the days they had to make up due to inclement weather, Mosier said.

The proposed plan would still allow for snow days. But the decision to go virtual would be based on the weather forecast, Moser said.

"A rain day, there's no snow to go outside and build a snowman," he said. "But we could repurpose that day and have virtual instruction."

The topic is up for debate. School officials are accepting public comment throughout the week.

A vote on the proposed virtual days is scheduled for Sept. 21.

If approved by vote, then the proposal will go before the Maryland State Board for a final decision.