Anne Arundel County residents experiencing problems with 911 emergency system
BALTIMORE -- The 911 system in Anne Arundel County is experiencing technical problems, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
People who need emergency assistance may encounter a busy signal and experience delays, according to authorities.
Police are urging people to remain on the line until their call is processed.
If a phone call is disconnected, then a 911 specialist will return the call made from that number, according to authorities.
Text messages can still be made to 911 without any difficulties, police said.
