Anne Arundel County residents experiencing problems with 911 emergency system

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The 911 system in Anne Arundel County is experiencing technical problems, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

People who need emergency assistance may encounter a busy signal and experience delays, according to authorities.

Police are urging people to remain on the line until their call is processed.

If a phone call is disconnected, then a 911 specialist will return the call made from that number, according to authorities.

Text messages can still be made to 911 without any difficulties, police said.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

