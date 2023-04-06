Anne Arundel County residents experiencing problems with 911 emergency system

BALTIMORE -- The 911 system in Anne Arundel County is experiencing technical problems, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

People who need emergency assistance may encounter a busy signal and experience delays, according to authorities.

Police are urging people to remain on the line until their call is processed.

If a phone call is disconnected, then a 911 specialist will return the call made from that number, according to authorities.

Text messages can still be made to 911 without any difficulties, police said.

