Anne Arundel County Schools to host community meetings on next phase of redistricting

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools will host three community meetings to get residents informed about phase 2 of the school system's redistricting process.

Each meeting will include a brief presentation about the process and its timeline, along with opportunities for public comment. 

Those who wish to speak at one of the meetings must sign up to attend online. Registration will close 72 hours before the start of each community meeting. 

Why are Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting? 

The county said the purpose of the plan is to balance enrollment across multiple schools in an effort to ease overcrowding.

AACPS superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell has been working to tackle overcrowding in the school district.

In 2024, Bedell said opening Severn Run High School would help relieve some of the overcrowding at Old Mill, Meade, and North County high schools. 

Many seniors grappled with the decision to attend Severn Run, after being given the option to attend the new school about halfway through their senior year. 

The first phase of the redistricting, which took effect in August 2024, impacted more than 21,000 Anne Arundel County students. 

Earlier this month, some parents told WJZ they were concerned about the impacts of the redistricting plan. Some parents said their children could be assigned to schools much further away from where they live. 

More information about phase 2 of the comprehensive redistricting plan here.

