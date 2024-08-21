Anne Arundel County schools superintendent has a strategic plan heading into new year

BALTIMORE -- Dr. Mark Bedell is about to embark on his third year as superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

He took on the role during a time when virtually every aspect of education had to be adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bedell said the school district is well-positioned to thrive after significantly reducing teacher and bus driver vacancies.

The Anne Arundel County Public School district has developed a strategic plan that focuses on five models -- achieving academic success; future readiness and transitional preparedness; investing in staff; supporting the whole child; and building and sustaining its future.

You can learn more about the Anne Arundel County Public School's Strategic Plan here.

Redistricting, new high school

This year comes with a lot of change for 21,000 students impacted by redistricting.

"We know that there's a lot of people who have interest in coming here," Bedell said. "I think our team, they take a look at where the growth is actually happening in the community and how do we offer relief."

Bedell says opening Severn Run High School, Anne Arundel County's 14th comprehensive high school, should relieve some of the overcrowding in Old Mill, Meade and North County high schools.

"There's a lot of benefits to people wanting to opt into going to this new high school," Bedell said.

Restrictive cellphone policy

Bedell says students and teachers will benefit from having fewer distractions because of a new and more restrictive cellphone policy.

"It's gotten out of control," Bedell said.

Elementary and middle schoolers cannot use their phones at all, even during lunch and changeover times. High school students can only use their phones at lunch.

"And if not, then I will move forward to a much more restrictive procedure or policy," Bedell said.

Grading regulation changes

A new Anne Arundel County Public Schools grading policy reduces the number of retakes and extends deadlines for assignments but with a progressive penalty structure.

"Those habits then are transferable into what they're going to do when they graduate out of our school system," Bedell said. "I've already had business owners speak to me about kids feeling like they don't have to get things done in a timely manner, they can opt out."

Bedell says the ultimate goal is to foster accountability and set the students up for success.

"We're a good system," Bedell said. "But I'm not interested in being good, and going to great means, we have to tighten up on things that have created enabling behaviors in children, in my opinion, that can be harmful to them down the line."

Here's a look at the new grading structures.