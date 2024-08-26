Anne Arundel County redistricting has thousands of students adjusting to new schools

BALTIMORE - More than 21,000 Anne Arundel County students, impacted by the district's redistricting, started a new year on Monday at a different school.

However, with new facilities, more space to learn and fewer teacher vacancies, there is a lot to be excited about.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said that nearly all teacher and bus driver positions are filled.

Adjusting to redistricting

After a comprehensive redistricting placed many students in different schools, Tiara Carter says she has been helping her 9-year-old daughter Lyric embrace the switch to Two Rivers Elementary School.

"Building up her confidence," Carter said. "We do a lot with giving her the words to express her emotions."

Lyric says she's excited for a fresh start at the brand-new elementary school. The first day at Two Rivers Elementary School is on Tuesday.

"Getting to see my classroom and making a new friend," the fourth-grader said.

Renny, a third-grader at Tyler Heights Elementary School in Annapolis, told WJZ she has a plan to make new friends.

"Asking them if they want to play with me at recess," Renny said.

After waving goodbye to her mom on Monday, the first day of school, Renny joined other students outside of Tyler Heights Elementary, the first dual-language school in the county.

School principal Julia Walsh said that about 93% of students come from Spanish-speaking homes.

"We have about 420 students here at Tyler Heights right now," Walsh said. "We did so much to prepare. Our teachers are ready. We gave a backpack full of supplies to every student."

Sixth-graders at Annapolis Middle School had the school building to themselves for the first day because of a staggered start, which is custom in Anne Arundel County to help sixth graders and ninth graders adjust to the change.