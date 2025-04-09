Anne Arundel County bill encouraging redevelopment gets pushback from residents

Anne Arundel County leaders approved a sweeping measure to encourage redevelopment across the county.

Bill 2-25 paves the way for more redevelopment in Anne Arundel County, speeding up the approval process, offering discounted connection fees to county utilities, and loosening land use restrictions to allow for more commercial and housing density.

Ethan Hunt, the Anne Arundel County director of government affairs, explained the purpose of the bill during the council meeting Monday night.

"To ensure that our underutilized parcels that are already developed in the county can be repurposed for more beneficial uses," Hunt said.

In a statement, County Executive Pittman called the bill a win for families who were priced out of the housing market and a win for the environment because it directs growth to already developed areas.

Currently, there are no major redevelopment projects on the books. The measure goes into effect on July 1, 2025.

"Not a good idea"

Critics of the bill say it opens the door for overdevelopment.

Amanda Fiedler, a councilmember for District 5, told WJZ the bill is well-intentioned. However, she still voted against it after an amendment passed allowing for residential development in C4 areas — parcels of land that are zoned strictly for commercial use.

Fiedler said she wanted the Broadneck Peninsula to be exempt from the ordinance, arguing the area doesn't have the infrastructure to support additional housing. Fiedler also said her constituents don't want more development.

"I made a commitment to them to consider them when making any changes to the area that could impact traffic, their quality of life," said Fiedler. "For me, it really is the traffic and the infrastructure, we're talking two lanes in and out."

Louben Repke, who owns Dodge Arrows Annapolis, said he's seen enough redevelopment in the 20-plus years he's lived in Anne Arundel County.

"Anybody will tell you it seems like everywhere is being built on, all up and down Ritchie highway," said Repke.

Repke grew up on the Broadneck Peninsula and said he's apprehensive about potential redevelopment in his community.

"I think the vast majority of people will tell you, building more, especially apartment complexes, is typically not a good idea until you address the roads and the infrastructure," Repke said.