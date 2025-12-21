Second Anne Arundel County Police officer charged with alleged off-duty assault

A second Anne Arundel County Police officer is on administrative suspension after assault charges were filed against them, department officials said.

The charges, filed by a community member in Washington County, allege that 19-year veteran Sergeant B. Drabczyk committed an assault in May 2025.

According to department officials, Drabczyk was off-duty and not in uniform at the time of the alleged assault.

He will remain on suspension pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, officials said.

Another officer charged

Another officer is facing similar charges for an alleged assault in May 2025, department officials said last week. It is currently unclear if the incidents are related.

The charges, filed in Washington County District Court on Dec. 15, claim Corporal K. Parks committed an assault.

Parks is a four-year veteran at the department and serves as a student resource officer, department officials said. She was also off-duty and not in uniform at the time of the alleged incident.

She was suspended without pay pending an investigation, according to department officials.

Data from the Anne Arundel County Police Department shows that there were 60 investigations into complaints against officers in 2024. 15% of the allegations were related to use-of-force complaints, data shows.

In 2023, a total of 71 police complaints were investigated in the county, according to department data. Nearly 21% of the allegations were for policy violations, and another 20% were for unsatisfactory performance. 14% were for use of force, according to the data.