Anne Arundel County Police officer charged with assault

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges for an alleged assault, according to department officials.

Corporal K. Parks, a four-year veteran of the department, was issued a summons in Washington County District Court on Dec. 15, officials said. It came after a community member filed second-degree assault charges against Parks related to an alleged incident in May 2025.

Parks was off-duty and was not in uniform at the time of the alleged incident, department officials said.

She has been suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

Police complaints in Anne Arundel County

According to data from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, there were a total of 60 investigations into complaints against officers during 2024, down 15% from 71 cases in 2023.

The cases can involve multiple allegations, according to the department data. There were a total of 104 allegations in 2024.

Nearly 17% of the allegations in 2024 were for unsatisfactory performance, data shows. Another 15% were related to use of force.

In 2023, there were 188 allegations. 21% were for policy violations, 20% were for unsatisfactory performance, and another 14% were for use of force, according to the department's data.