Anne Arundel County man accused of pointing gun at 12-year-old Christmas carolers

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at children Christmas carolers in front of his Anne Arundel County home this past weekend, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Three 12-year-olds were spreading holiday cheer in the Epping Forest neighborhood when they knocked on the door of Paul Brian Susie, who lives in the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive.

According to charging documents obtained by the Banner, the man showed up in a bay window next to the home and pointed a handgun at the carolers, sending them running away.

Susie admitted he was the man involved in the incident, documents showed.

He was charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, the Banner reports, along with one count of wearing and carrying a handgun while under the influence.

Susie was released from custody after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond.

According to the Banner, an officer wrote in charging documents that, "Given Susie's reckless behavior in pointing a loaded firearm at a group of non-threatening twelve year old's he could clearly see on his well-lit stoop, his loud and belligerent behavior during my conversation with him, and his admission of consuming an alcoholic beverage I know through my training, knowledge, and experience Susie was likely under the influence."