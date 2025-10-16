Anne Arundel County residents say new Chick-fil-A would create traffic nightmare

A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Anne Arundel County is sparking controversy, as neighbors filed an appeal, claiming the location would create a traffic nightmare.

Anne Arundel County approved plans for a drive-thru-focused Chick-fil-A next to the CVS on Arnold Road and Route 2, just before the on-ramp to U.S. 50.

A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Anne Arundel County is sparking controversy, as neighbors filed an appeal, claiming the location could create a traffic nightmare. CBS News Baltimore

Those against the proposed location say that the stretch of road is gridlocked with beach traffic during the summer, and would even more so impact their residential neighborhood.

"No local resident wants this because they can immediately see the impacts of this," said neighbor Joe Noble.

Neighbors fight back against Chick-fil-A drive-thru

The Anne Arundel County councilmember for this district and planning and zoning told WJZ they could not comment on the ongoing appeal.

However, neighbors plan to make their case to the Board of Appeals at Thursday's hearing.

"There's plenty of space that can be redeveloped," neighbor Elizabeth Rossborg said. "Don't tear down all these trees, don't back up to a residential area with delivery trucks coming in the middle of the night, re-develop."

Another hearing is scheduled for December 2.

WJZ has reached out to Chick-fil-A and the attorney representing the developer, but has yet to hear back.

"This is a Bay Bridge Chick-fil-A"

Neighbors Noble and Rossborg have been leading the charge against the new drive-thru.

Rossborg, who lives less than 175 feet from the site, filed the appeal with planning and zoning.

"We have nothing against Chick-fil-A, we just don't think the scale of the project is appropriate for the size of the site," Rossborg said.

Rossborg said the area is already overburdened with traffic, especially during the summer, being so close to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

"We know Chick-fil-A is very popular. We know that will create more traffic," Rossborg said.

Noble believes that the site was chosen to capitalize on the Bay Bridge traffic. He got more than 200 of his neighbors to sign a petition, saying they are concerned about their quality of life.

"This is a Bay Bridge Chick-fil-A, this is not an Arnold Chick-fil-A," Noble said. "They want to make money. They want to make money, so put it off of Route 50, but make it safe, put it in a commercial strip. This is a residential area."