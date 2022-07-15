Anne Arundel County deputy sergeant charged with domestic assault, robbery

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County deputy sergeant was charged with domestic assault Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said Anne Arundel County Police notified the Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. Thursday about the alleged assault by Deputy Sergeant Matthew Beall.

Beall was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday, officials said. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of robbery. He was booked at the county jail and later released on his own recognizance, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said Beall's police powers were immediately suspended and he is suspended without pay.

An internal investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff's Office.